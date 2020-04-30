The Simpsons homenajerán pets with marathon “Springfield Pet Friendly” on FOX Channel

The time in forty has given space for everything. This time it was the turn of The Simpson’s, that will come to the screens with new marathon focused on honoring the regalones of the household, under the name “Springfield Pet Friendly”.

Via FOX Channel will air a special with the best episodes of The Simpsons in which the family pets, helper of Santa and snowball, in addition to the varied fauna that has complicated it more than once to the drawings yellow like locusts, horses, hawks, and monkeys.

The special “Springfield Pet Friendly” will be transmitted on the screens of Fox Latin america during the afternoon of Sunday 19th April, from 14:00 till 21 hours of Chile.

Check out below the listing of episodes of the marathon:

Lisa gets a 10

Lisa commentator

Diggs

The dog of Bart fails

The Pony Lisa

The dog coward

Our best friend

Bart, the mother

A greyhound called Monty

The Simpsons in the middle of the crossfire

Riot dog

The nice video call between Arturo Vidal and his son on Instagram