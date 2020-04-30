The protagonist of Riverdale leads the new thriller from Netflix, Dangerous Lies

Camila Mendes is recognized for his role in the youth series Riverdale, but this time leave the drama to the side to meddle in Dangerous Lies, the new thriller from Netflix.

Here he plays a young caregiver who receives a million-dollar inheritance left by the man who was in charge. However, after receiving it and moving to the house in which he worked, becomes embroiled in a web of deceit and murder.

This will cause the young man begins to doubt not only of those around her, but also of his immediate circle.

Original title

Dangerous Lies.

Year

2020.

Duration

96 min.

Country

United States.

Address

Michael Scott.

Cast

Camila Mendes, Jamie Chung, Sasha Alexander, Cam Gigandet, Elliott Gould, Jessie T. Usher, Garfield Wilson, Briana Skye, Trevor Lerner, Nick Purcha, Stefania Indelicato, Erika McKitrick.

Gender

Thriller.