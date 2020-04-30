The protagonist of ‘Lost’ criticized Evangeline Lilly and her position on the coronavirus

It’s been almost ten years since we concluded the series ‘Lost’, but not for that reason, the former teammates from the cast can make comments about other people, it could be that Maggie Grace criticized Evangeline Lilly for your comments regarding the quarantine of the coronavirus.

The co-star of the series joins many others in giving response to the comments of the one in charge to interpret a Wasp into the Movie Universe of Marvel (MCU) on social distancing.

Recently, Lilly has posted on his Instagram that he is leaving their children in fitness activities, despite the recommendations of stay at home to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. Lilly originally released a message longer, citing the freedom over the fear as the reason why it has not accepted the social distancing. Later he edited that part of your message.

Maggie Grace criticized Evangeline Lilly, and called his message as “disturbing”citing the appreciation of Lilly for freedom as a reason to participate in social distancing.

“What if you choose to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust in science and not overwhelm the health system?”, questioned Maggie Grace.

Referring to the increase in cases and the lack of resources in Italy, Grace continues, asking Lilly to “please reconsider this.” He ends his message by saying: “Daniel said that he is doing much better, but I don’t know, Maybe you want to talk about?”

Maggie Grace’s response to Evangeline Lilly’s instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/t09w4Bxgzw — LOST (@LOST_Daily) March 24, 2020

The mention of Grace to “Daniel” is in reference to another main character of ‘Lost’, Daniel Dae Kim, who announced that he was diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Lilly has been criticized for his comments, both by the fans as by colleagues, all asking you to be more compassionate to the vulnerable people out there. However, apart from edit your photo caption initial, Lily has not responded to the reaction.