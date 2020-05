In this way, ‘HSM: The music: The series’ breaks with the concept of a reboot, bringing a new perspective to the saga. “When you get ready for the revival of a play, though the actors, the set, the costumes, even the adaptations are different, really the plot is the same. This series is not intended to show what happened 15 years later, but to offer a completely new experience. We reject the idea of a reboot,” explains Federle in a press conference on telematics.