the measures they have taken to cope with the coronavirus

Katie Holmes and your daughter, Surie Cruisehave taken their forecasts to avoid the contagion the COVID-19. They revealed some of the images captured by the photographers last Friday in New York. In the snapshot it sees the actress taking a suitcase to a car while his little 13 year-old was in charge of their two dogs, and a worker helped them to push a cart full of luggage. Have they fled the Big Apple? Let us remember that this city is the most affected of the united States by the pandemic. However, unlike other places, it has not yet been declared a quarantine by the decision of the president himself, Donald Trump. A situation that could have frightened the interpreter.

In the pictures it looks to Katie and Holmes and Surie Cruise wearing a convenient and easy way. In fact, the daughter of the actress -as a result of her relationship with Tom Cruise – wearing some sort of pajamas with prints of christmas. A style that’s very homespun, which he combined with a pair of boots UGG brown and a coat borrego rosa, which he wore on the hand. Meanwhile, the actress sported jeans, a jerséy high neck black and a pair of shoes to tone. In addition, grabbing a warm beige. In terms of their hairstyle, they both had long hair gathered in a bun somewhat disheveled. Despite its simplicity, the ex-Tom Cruise don’t missed your best accessory: your smile.

But beyond their look, there is another detail in Katie Holmes who has called particular attention. The actress sported a disposable latex gloves as a protection to prevent the spread of coronavirus. It is no wonder that her daughter has not complied with this measure.

A week before, Katie Holmes was also photographed walking through New York. In particular, strolling with his daughter and their pets by Central Park. Then, the state of the city was not as critical and she was not wearing any type of protection to cope with the virus. A situation that changed with the passage of the days and that forced the actress to take their assessments. For the moment we do not know the place to which it has moved. But judging by his latest posting on Instagram, the performer is taking advantage of these days to dedicate to activities such as painting.