The dress sustainable Kaitlyn Dever wore at the Oscar

The actress wore a creation-friendly environment, we leave all of the details

Kaitlyn Dever he shone the night of the Oscar with his incredible outfit that was completely green. Before the big gala the actress Unbelievebleseries Netflix, he talked about his look, and here we bring to you all the details.

By their passage through the red carpet, the interpreter stopped giving interviews with different media, which is why they bragged about their garment designed for Louis Vuitton which had the characteristic of being “fully sustainable”. So, not only wore very glamorous, but also showed his concern for the care of the planet.

As part of the initiative-Red Carpet Green Dress from a decade ago has challenged designers and celebrities to opt for outfits more green during the prestigious gala.

By this the red dress you wore Dever was done with satin, silk which is certified as ecoresponsable. Not only were the style of classic Hollywood, also showed their responsibility towards the environment.

During their passage through the red carpet, the actress talked about how all the people could think before you buy a piece of clothing and give the opportunity to the second-hand clothes or vintage. Without a doubt, was one of the best dressed of the gala that was completely dominated by Parasite.