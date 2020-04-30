The double of Milla Jovovich win the lawsuit after losing his arm in the filming of Resident Evil | Entertainment

Oswaldo Betancourt

During the filming of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, Olivia Jackson had an accident that ended his career.

In 2015 we did the filming of

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

(2016), during which there was a severe accident. Olivia Jacksonthe double action of Milla Jovovich, lost an arm during the scene in which he drove a motorcycle at high speed in Cape Town.

Jackson collided with a camera mounted on a crane that was heading towards her (moved in opposite directions), due to this she spent 17 days in a coma, with the left arm amputated above the elbow, her spine was crooked, paralysis in the upper left part of your body up to the neck, a dislocated shoulder, the thumb cut, punctured lungs and broken ribs, in addition, continues to suffer from nerve damage and had facial scars.

The accident at the filming of Resident Evil that cost him his arm to Olivia Jackson, and changed his life forever

In accordance with

The Hollywood Reporter,

in September 2019, Jackson filed a lawsuit that already had barely a resolution and the court in south Africa in charge of the case ruled in his favor and ruled that the scene was “planned” and “executed” negligently by the local company, Bickers Action SA, responsible for operating the camera and the vehicle of film.

“I miss my old face. I miss my old body. I miss my old life. At least now I finally have a court judgment that shows that this feat was poorly planned and that it was not my fault,” Jackson said.

Jackson accused the director Paul Anderson, the producer Jeremy Bolt, Tannhauser Gate Inc., and Bolt Pictures Inc., she would replace Jovovich in a sequence of fights, but that last minute was ordered to record “a scene of a motorcycle dangerous and technically complex in adverse weather conditions”. After the accident, Olivia received a payment of 33 thousand dollars.