The day which Jordan found to Dennis Rodman with Carmen Electra\r\n \r\n\n \r\n \r\n \r\n \n \n \n \n \r\n\n \r\n\n \r\n\n \n \n \r\n\n\n \n\n\n \n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\nSETTINGS\nOff\n \n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n \n\nSkip ad\n\n\r\n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n \n Duration: 01:56\n\n 2 days ago\n \n \n \n \n \n The former 23, as the Bulls revealed in an interview as he had to go to get The Worm of your room in Vegas\n\n \n \n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \n \n\n\n\n \n \n\r\n\n \r\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n \nSend your comments to MSN\n\n \n \n \n \nIndicates an overall assessment for the site: