The creator of ‘Arrow’ revealed which actor he wanted originally to play Oliver Queen

Before Stephen Amell took the role of Oliver Queen to the series that began what is today known as the Arrowverse, the director of the production revealed that originally Justin Hartley was starring in ‘Arrow’.

The actor is remembered for donning the suit of Green Arrow in the series ‘Smallville’, so it should not be surprising that the team Arrowverse tried the Archer Emerald original appeared in the production of CW.

“I’ll tell you, Justin is someone that I have been trying to get into ‘Arrow’ over the years“explained Mark Guggenheim, director of ‘Arrow’, something that never worked since Hartley did not appear in the series.

Justin Hartley was starring in ‘Arrow’, after a cameo, and even though I never got that it was not an impediment for the series could not honor the character of ‘Smallville’.

“I sent the request, ‘can We borrow the suit?’ They said yes, but said yes with a lot of warnings, among them, “No one can use it” and “can’t it being contaminated”. So we put it on a mannequin, and so we satisfy that loophole, and as to it being contaminated, hopefully the one who provided the files has never seen that episode“said the filmmaker.

Guggenheim refers to the reference that came out just before the start of the crossover of ‘Elseworlds’. The fictional version of Green Arrow, Hartley can be seen lying on the ground after having failed in the protection of the Land-90.

The camera passes by in front of her before revealing the Flash of Earth-90, played by John Wesley Shipp.

‘Arrow’ was a series starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Katie Cassidy as Black Siren, Katherine McNamara as Mia Smoak and Ben Lewis as William Clayton-Queen, qeu concluded in January 2020, after eight seasons.