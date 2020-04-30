the consumer returns the visibility for women over 50

Get closer to the younger. That is the slogan that has dominated many of the releases beauty the last few years. Millennials power, mobile in hand, in scenarios ready to be portrayed and to portray products 100% instagrameables. Like them. Have changed the aesthetics of the cosmetics and have sweetened the scents but his reign falls short in a key point of business: the consumption. Because it is clear that there and send their mothers and even their grandmothers. The sellennials, between 55 and 75 years, spend them all alone 47% of all spending on beauty products in Spain. Or, what is the same, downregulated 2,190 euros of a total cost of 4.758 billion euros per year. To forget is not an option.













Generation Silver

The sellennials (55 to 75 years old) spent 47% of what is invested in beauty products in Spain: downregulated 2,190 million euros a year

The figures have returned to make visible to women over 50. According to the first study about the market of beauty among the seniors, prepared by Kantar Worldpanel for L’oréal Spain, of every 10 euros that are left in cosmetics, 7 spent by women (invest about € 200 per year). Value the products more added value, also in technology. And that becomes –again– the object of desire. What seduces is the cosmetic facial (33.5 per cent), perfume (32,7%) and makeup (by 12.5%).

1. Base + treatment. Makeup coverage light combined in a single product with a serum moisturizer that fills wrinkles. Velvet Skin Serum, Hyaluronic Acid, Makeup, 36 €. Sensilis. 2 . Nourishing day cream and revitalizing for women over 60 years of age. Nutri-Lumière Jour, 130 €. Clarins. 3.Firming cream day. Increases firmness and elasticity. In two textures, smooth and enriched. Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched, 135 €. Shiseido. (Mount: Mònica Caparros)



Welcome, generation Silver! Women care, modernize and, taking advantage of the fashion not to spin for decades that they know inside out, they feel comfortable being style icons. Are inspiring. There is Celine Dion, chaining lookazosand Lauren Hutton, Sharon Stone, Julianne Moore… Or Helen Mirren and Andie MacDowellnow known for being the mother of Margaret Qualley, who participated in the parade of L’oréal Paris that celebrated the beauty inclusive in the French capital. Also on the catwalk of madrid organized a catwalk with models, seniors. “Women over 55 years are at a moment of fullness, better than ever. They are non-conformists, have confidence in themselves, they want to take care of yourself and are accepted just as they are,” sums up Stephanie Yágüez, director of consumer market intelligence at L’oréal Spain.









4. Eye contour illuminator, densifier and antiojeras. Age Perfect Golden Age, 14,95 €. L’oréal Paris. 5. Serum enriched with pre and probiotics that acts on the microbiome to protect, regulate, and repair the skin and reduce the signs of aging. Advanced Génifique, 83 €. Lancôme 6. Sunscreen with anti-aging treatment luxury. Helps to prevent stains. Sunleÿa SPF 50 +, 210 €. Sisley.7. Oil regenerating night skin in menopause. Sublime Skin Oil Serum, 114,95 €. Comfort Zone. (Mount: Mònica Caparros)



“The sellennials drive the industry of cosmetics”, aims Ainhara Viñarás, general manager of Shiseido Prestige. “Are our consumers most loyal and highest spending made in the brand; it is a target that we must take care,” he says. This year we have launched a new line for women with specific needs of anti-wrinkle and firmness”, she says. What they are concerned in matter of beauty? The loss of firmness and volume of the face, the nasolabial furrows, the marionette lines (those that appear in-line descendant in the corners of the lips giving an expression of sadness), the loss of density and vitality of the skinthe stains…

A fashion show organized by l’oreal:the generation of silver is formed by women who care, are modernized and become icons of style













“The routine is perfect for a skin of more than 50 years passes by clear, balance, apply daily a good serum and cream overall, the two anti-aging, and a contour of eyes. And a face mask firming once a week,” advises Comfort Mohedano, director of training of Shiseido Prestige. “When choosing a cream would have to be set at work in all layers of the skin, rebuilding and promoting cell division. doThe big mistake that is usually to commit in the care of this age group? “Use preventive products, or just moisturizing, and doesn’t protect from UV rays,” says the expert.





So there is that to take care of yourself from the 50

Past fifty, sagging, dryness, loss of density, skin tone and off of the skin care most about the wrinkles. The doctor José Luis Ramírez Bellver, dermatologist of the Dermatology Clinic International (Madrid) gives us the guidelines to meet years without fear of the mirror.

1. The basic steps –cleansing, hydration, photoprotection– remain the same but from 50 the active principles and the textures can vary quite a bit. The moisturizers should not be as smooth or light, but more dense and rich.









2. In the morning it is recommended to use antioxidants (vitamin C, mainly) to prevent hyper pigmentation.

3. At night, be fine to use treatment products 2 or 3 times a weekon alternating days. The star ingredient remains the retinoic acid, or retinol if not tolerated the first. If you have many blemishes, you can combine or alternate with active ingredients skin lightening like kojic acid, hydroquinone or the tranexamic acid, always an indication of a specialist.





In the hands of professionals

1. If you want a plus hydration, can resort to the mesotherapy with hyaluronic acid. Can be combined with intense pulsed light (IPL) to improve the quality of the skin by stimulating the synthesis of collagen and help to remove blemishes and redness.

2. To fight against flab there are several alternatives: wire tensioners, inducers of collagen such as hydroxyapatite, or fillers with hyaluronic acid if what predominates is the sinking” on cheekbones, cheeks…

3.

No punctures. The focused ultrasound or radio frequency can help to prevent the sagging of the tissues.







