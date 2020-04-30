The boyfriend of Nikki Bella wants to be a father: and what happens with it?

Showbiz • 26 Jul 2019 – 09:16 AM

After several months of refusing to admit that friendship so special that he had forged with Artem Chigvintsev had derived already in a romantic relationship in the whole rule, now the exluchadora professional Nikki Bella does not hesitate to refer to the handsome dancer, as his boyfriend and, as if that were not enough, nor trembles the pulse at the time of giving details about the conversations that have been had recently about a hypothetical debut of both in the paternity.

“He always told me that he wants to be a father, because you love kids. And I don’t I say the same thing: I don’t care if I have to resort to three different types of contraceptives, we’re not going to have children in the near future,” he assured stark the exprometida John Cena in a candid conversation with the magazine Us Weekly.

“This already had happened to us when we became friends (during their joint participation in the television show ‘Dancing with the Stars’). He wouldn’t stop talking about fatherhood, saying that he wanted to have a daughter first. And I said: ‘it Is unlikely that you will not be a mother yet, you should be one day.’ I had it very clear: ‘No, I’m fine, I don’t want to be a mother’,” he revealed.

On A Related Note Nikki Bella “prays every day” for his ex-John Cena is happy

In other aspects of your solid dating, fortunately for Nikki, her boyfriend is much more flexible and does not need to make sure gestures are certain that your relationship is on the right path. That is precisely one of the keys, as well as the subsequent lack of “labels” that they avoided having to define the terms of their romance before time, that explain the perfect time to live together.

“What I most love about Artem is that respects my time and knows perfectly well that I don’t want to go too fast or to see me obliged to formalize things. Is a wonderful man who takes life calmly and enjoys it as much as I of our moments together. None of the two need labels or titles, and that is something that attracts me very much of him,” reflected Nikki in a recent interview.