Stephen Amell talks about his panic attacks following the end of Arrow

MADRID, 22 Jan. (CulturaOcio) –

Stephen Amell has achieved success thanks to his role of Oliver Queen Arrow. But the actor has also gone through some difficulties throughout his career and recently spoke of one of his worst moments during an interview.

The actor intervened on the podcast Inside of You Michael Rosenbaum and during recording, he suffered a panic attack, so they had to stop the show and Amell returned a few weeks later to discuss what happened.

The interpreter went into any detail about the event, the result of a break they took in their physical preparation for Arrow. “I had gotten into such a routine physical, or the lack of it, that there was no release or physical release of endorphins. I was left, without entering into many details, with very little sexual appetite, because I was not doing anything to drown in my routine body”, he confessed.

I did Rosey’s podcast after Arrow ended. We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. It wasn’t pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I’m happy to report that I’m doing much better. Listen please 🙂 https://t.co/bpnUDqtQZN — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 21, 2020

Amell explained that the impending end of Arrow after eight years affected his mental health. “The start of the series, combined with the fact of not getting rid of it really… it was as if you needed this break. I needed to go travel. I needed to leave my phone. Simply I had not disconnected,” he admitted.

“I was in a really bad moment and I am happy to report that I am much better”he wrote later Amell on Twitter by sharing the podcast.

Arrow is saying goodbye to The CW on January 28, with a final chapter but will give rise to a new fiction. The spin-off Green Arrow and the Canaries will be played by Katherine McNamara as the daughter of Oliver Queen and Felicity Smoak.

“It is the year 2040 in Star City and Mia Queen (Katherine McNamara) has everything you could have wanted. However, when Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) suddenly appear in his life again, the things make a surprising turn and her perfect world collapses. Laurel and Dinah are tracking a kidnap victim that has direct links to Mia and they need your help. Knowing that will change everything, Mia can’t help but be a heroine and she, Laurel and Dinah dress once more to save the city”reads the synopsis official of the new project.