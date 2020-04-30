So, they have changed the actors of the film ’13 Going on 30′ at 16 years of its premiere (Photos)

Revolution Studios



One of the childhood dreams most recurrent is to grow to become an adult: to have a successful job, a great car and a beautiful house.

But when we come to that stage can be so complicated, that we would like to return to the childhood. Something like that happens in the tape If I had 30, which meets 16 years of its premiere.

To remember him, Mark Ruffalo, filled to Instagram of nostalgia and memories when you publish a post, where he appears alongside Jennifer Garner, the star of the movie.

“Happy Anniversary If have 30. Do you remember how the world was when the Razzles were out of fashion? Sure do miss those times”.

This romantic comedy premiered in April 2004 and became a successful box office, as it grossed almost us $ 55 million.

Thanks to Ruffalo, opened the trunk of the memories, there are many fans who wondered what has been one of the protagonists of this classic tape.

Revolution Studios



Jennifer Garner as Jenna (adult)

From his performance in If I had 30, Garner has participated in several films as Juno, Valentine’s day, Dallas Buyers Club and Miracles from Heaven.

Columbia Pictures/IMDB



The actress balanced her work on the big screen with his work in foundations like Save the Children. Also focused on other types of projects, such as the publication of his book Bless Your Heart.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation



Mark Ruffalo as Matt (adult)

Although his career was already on the rise, the tape, the impulse to be part of major motion picture productions as The Avengers, Foxcatcher and Spotlight.

The last two films gave him nominations at the Academy awards.

Revolution Studios



He is currently producer and star of I Know This Much Is True, HBO series that will premiere may 10.

Instagram

Judy Greer as Lucy (adult)

In addition to actress, has served as a director and writer.

The majority of the roles he has performed are side and between the most known movies include Jurassic World, 27 Wedding and Ant-Man.

Instagram

We’ve also been able to see on the small screen in series such as Two and a Half Men, Mad Love and Kidding.

Instagram

Christa B. Allen as Jenna (girl)

He made his debut with 13 Going on 30 and since that time has been involved in several tapes.

Instagram

In addition to being recognized for playing Jennifer Garner, as a teenager, the actress of 28 years highlighted on the small screen to give life to Charlotte in the thriller series Revenge.

His love for acting combined with the skincare and shares tips on their social networks.

Instagram

Sean Marquette as Matt (child)

The actor who played Matt now has 31 years, and has participated sporadically in episodes of television series and programmes, as NCIS, In Plain Sight and Glee.

Instagram

Despite the fact that it is known for being an actor, the ‘little Matty’ has focused much of his career to the world of dubbing. His character most known is Mac, of Mansion Foster.

Instagram

Alexandra Kyle as Lucy (young)

After the success of If I had 30Alexandra focused her career to the small screen as well as write, produce and direct short films, such as Anxiety Wilma.

Instagram

He studied post-production of film and photography in Boston and currently is focused on creating various forms of art through painting and acting.

Instagram

How quickly the time passed. It seems that was yesterday when it premiered.

