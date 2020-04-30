So is the MCU after the coronavirus

MADRID, 9 Apr. (CulturaOcio) –

After a time of uncertainty, Marvel Studios decided to postpone the premiere of Black Widow (Black Widow) that was planned for may of 2020, in place of first performance in Disney+, as demanded by many fans. This means that, as the Universe Cnematográfico Marvel works completely interconnectedhave also had to modify all your calendar of movies from Phase 4. And now there is a new release schedule.

Marvel has chosen to move the film premiere of Scarlett Johansson until November, date in which was planned the arrival of the Eternal, which means that most of films of the Phase 4 have been delayed in the timesomething that affects movies of 2021 and 2022, as the sequel of Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi, or even Spider-Man 3.

The portal Den of Geek has reviewed of all the dates that are currently known after the delays caused by the pandemic coronavirus that have also affected the series. In him also include the tape of the universe spider-Sony and the projects with no fixed date, but announced, by Kevin Present and company.

This is the new calendar of premieres marvelitas.

BLACK WIDOW (BLACK WIDOW)

Release date: November 6, 2020 (October 30 in Spain)

The film, directed by Cate Shortland with Scarlett Johansson at the head has been delayed six months to its premierefrom may to November, affecting the rest of the structure of the UCM. Despite being a prequel, the film works within the gear marvelitas, and its postponement affects the rest of the releases. But it finally hit theaters, something that was still doubtful until Marvel has announced the new date.

THE ETERNAL

Release date: February 12, 2021

The Eternal Marvel managed to complete its shooting before the pandemic COVID-19 should be directed to cancel the filming to avoid the contagion. The tape starring Angelina JolieSalma Hayek and Kit Harington among others it moves up to February 2021 as its date has been occupied by Black Widow.

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE 10 RINGS

Release date: may 7, 2021

As explained Kevin Present, the film of the superhero asian Marvel Shang-Chi has been in the mind of the creative marvelitas since the release of Iron Man in 2008. With its premiere scheduled for February 2021, finally will debut in the UCM after three months, being set for may of next year.

MORBIUS

Release date: march 19, 2021

Disney has not been the only company that has had to move its calendar of releases. Sony has been the same, and the spin-off of Morbius, the Vampire which starred Jared Leto has been moved from July 2020 through march 2021. It is expected that this tape is connected directly with the UCM, unlike the first installment of Venom, which functioned independently without the presence of Tom Holland.

SPIDER-MAN 3

Release date: November 2021

In the beginning, the filming of the new movie Spider-Man of Holland is scheduled to start in July of this same year. However, it is one of the many projects that have been paused by the coronavirus. After not being able to comply with the calenario start of filming, Sony decided to delay its debut of summer until November, 2021.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER

Release date: February 11, 2022

Already in 2022 (his initial date of release was November 5, 2021) will come of the fourth film in the lone God of Thunder, second to be directed Taika Waititi after Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth will repeat his role as Thor, while Natalie Portman will return to her role as Jane Foster who, it is assumed, will be the new Goddess of Thunder. Christian Bale has also been added to the cast as a character without specifying of time.

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS

Release date: March 2022

The new film of Doctor Strange, whose premiere was initially fixed for may 2021, is one of the most interesting projects of Phase 4 of Marvelbecause that opens the set to a multiverse wider we already explored briefly in Avengers: Endgame. In addition, the film is directed by none other than Sam Raimi, an old acquaintance of the fans thanks to the trilogy of Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire.

BLACK PANTHER 2

Release date: may 6, 2022

After the “unexpected” success of the first film of Black Panther, T Challa (Chadwick Boseman) is prepared to bring back fans to the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakandathat has now been openly shown to the rest of the countries.

CAPTAIN MARVEL 2

Release date: July 8, 2022

Three years after the premiere of the first film come Captain Marvel 2, which promises to be the hit of the summer… in 2022. Brie Larson will play Carol Danvers, who was to end with Thanos in Endgamein his second solo adventure. Since the first part was a prequel, it is unknown at what time will be set in the film.

SEQUEL OF SPIDER-MAN: A NEW UNIVERSE

Release date: April 8, 2022

The sequel to the great animated film will arrive in 2022, and although it is not officially part of the Marvel universe could be hiding many connections secret. More now that the upcoming movie Doctor Strange will open wide the doors of the multiverse marvelita.

VENOM 2

Release date: unspecified

Directed by Andy Serkis, Venom 2 will present the struggle between the symbiont of Tom Hardy and his lethal enemy, Carnage, who will bring to life Woody Harrelson. Like Morbius, it is expected that the sequel of Venom have many more connections with the Marvel Universe compared to its predecessor.

BLADE

In the same way, there are still some projects that Marvel has announced, with the time they have been out of Phase 4. Characters like Ant-Man or Guardians of the Galaxy will have to wait a little longer to return to the big screen, as will happen with the new Blade will Mahershala Ali. All of these tapes will come soon in 2023, very possibly in line with the dates reserved by Marvel that still have no film assigned. Are the following:

ANT-MAN 3

Peyton Reed will sit in the director’s chair for the third time to complete his trilogy of Ant-Man. The details of the project are very scarcebut it is safer to count with Paul Rudd again in the lead role, with Evangeline lilly as The Wasp and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

After his wrongful dismissal temporary from Marvel, and while it prepares its own version of Suicide Squad, James Gunn is working on the Vol. 3 of the Guardians. With Gamora disappeared after the events of Endgame, Star-Lord, Rocket and company are embarking on a new mission to recover it. And counted no less than with the help of his ‘colleague’ Thor.

OTHER CONFIRMED DATES MOVIES MARVEL

In addition to all the projects announced with a release date, and still others without it, Marvel also has marked on the calendar other dates booked in 2022 and 2023, even without specifying what the movie is about. Are the following:

October 8, 2021: It is rumored that this could be the release date assigned to Venom 2, or a sequel without specifying Spider-Man. Some fans already speculate with the idea that it might be the release date of a movie The Six Claimsalthough for the moment there is no way of knowing.

October 7, 2022

February 17, 2023

May 5, 2023

July 28, 2023

November 3, 2023