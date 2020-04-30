“Shine a Light” by Martin Scorsese (2008)

In the year 2006, the “A Bigger Bang Tour, the Rolling Stones offered a
couple of concerts at the renowned Beacon Theater in New York. It was two
charity soirees organized by the foundation of Bill Clinton and the occasion
took Martin Scorsese to film this movie that has more of the concert
that documentary and that, probably, in the future one of the best
wills audio-visual of what it means to a show of The Rolling
Stones.
I remember in your time to go to the cinema with some qualms, since my last
experience in direct line with Keef and company had not disastrous, but neither
highly satisfactory. Two hours later however came out with a huge
adrenaline rush after what we saw on the big screen. Review this film
in my living room a decade and a bit later is not exactly the same, but I have
served to remember that in its day, since I wrote about “Shine A Light” and after
review that text, I see that the time has made me stray too much from what
that thought then.
The Stones will not be the best musicians on the planet -in fact here is filter
failures but they are still more cool that an eight-but when you walk up to a
scenario manage to concertrar a certain magic that if the accompany of a repertoire
as can be seen in this film, it is hardly batible. If, in addition,
we add to guests such as Jack White, Buddy Guy, or -and this interests me less-
Christina Aguilera-, it is clear that we have between hands a document explosive.
It matters little that Scorsese take advantage of any chance to sneak in
the footage (and by the way, some of the scenes that stars are
quite forced), or that in the extracts of interviews that are old and sandwiched
during the two hours seems to be dedicated only to underline the longevity
of the group. The important thing here is to see the Stones still in shape and in addition with
the best of Bobby Keys still cubriéndoles the backs (died in 2014).
There will be thousands of bands best technically speaking, but none comparable to
The Rolling Stones.
