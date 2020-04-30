seven series and movies recommended to see during the weekend

Tales from the loop

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxSqBCIuWyo(/embed)

The success of Black Mirror has prescribed the manner in which we look to the future and the genre of science fiction in the series. There are few who followed his legacy and pushed the paranoia to new technologies and their impact on human life, including the recent Years and years. Tales from the loopthe new series of Amazon Prime Video, comes to change the tread. Like that Black Mirroreach of its eight chapters is autoconclusivo and tells a story of an alternate future different. However, the look in this fiction based on a book of illustrations of the Swedish Simon Stålenhag points to another side: their independent tales are melancholy, contemplative, very philosophical and deeply emotional. In addition, they are led by names powerful, among them Jodie Foster and Andrew Stanton. In Amazon Prime Video.

The seducer

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vIM28ARv0Tw(/embed)

Sofia Coppola went to the cinema for the big door, and not just because her father is Francis Ford Coppola. The daughter of the director of The godfather, The conversation and Apocalypse Now grew up in a family of filmmakers and the touch is noticed right away in his first movie: The virgins suicide it was a debut great, and on top, then came the founding Lost in Tokyo. As well, the director that today has 48 years old, he became one its own name in the circuit of independent film and snuck between the big power of a sensitivity and unique look.

His latest film is released in 2017, is entitled The seducer and is starring Nicole Kidman, Kristen Dunst, Elle Fanning and Colin Farrell. The story is located in a huge mansion in the field, in full american Civil War, which houses a school for women run by the character of Kidman. There comes a fugitive and wounded a soldier of the confederate, who asks for asylum and medical care. Their presence alters the environment of the school and in a short time, the students will be encandilas by this mysterious character and will begin to try to earn his sympathy. The seducer it is one of the novelties of the catalog of Netflix.

Identity unknown

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=om1mjZi3_FM(/embed)

Jason Bourne is one of the best action heroes that has given the TWENTY-first century. Amnesic, lethal, intelligent, and prepared for all types of missions, this agent renegade was played by Matt Damon in four movies, and while the last left more troubles than anything else, the “original trilogy” can preciarse have fast-paced action, a dash is phenomenal and a hunt internationally that, at times, it becomes epic. Identity unknown is the first of the films that fits this character created by the novelist Robert Ludlum, and is directed by Doug Liman. It premiered in 2002 and presents the beginning of the adventures of Bourne and their first trips around the world to discover his real identity and who and why he is brainwashed. On HBO GO, and NS NOW.

The Eddy

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-9XFyZv7ks(/embed)

A musician tormented, a lot of jazz, and a romance gone through so much by art as by the personal demons of its protagonists. All items that are present in this story and that you are becoming the details of the academy award-winning director Damien Chazelle (Whiplash, LaLa Land), which debuts with The Eddy in the world of the series. Its protagonist is a pianist and new yorker, fallen in misfortune that he takes refuge in Paris and becomes the co-owner of the local of the title, a bar and jazz club of the who is also the director of the local band, and partner of the singer of that band. The problems for this pianist begin to emerge when you discover that your partner is involved in some questionable practices, coupled with the arrival of his teenage daughter. With that premise comes this series of eight episodes on Netflix, starting may 8.

Jojo Rabbit

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jPh0NZKQadw(/embed)

The most recent winner of the Oscar for Best screenplay, adapted not won the main prize at this ceremony, but it emerged from the latest awards season in Hollywood as one of the films most appreciated and applauded by the public. And it is not difficult, with the charming of protagonists as children and adolescents, the charisma of Scarlett Johansson in the role of the mother of the protagonist, and the movement between crazy comedy and satirical, ends much closer to the drama more devastating. The director, new zealander Taika Waititi gave a good break to his career not only with the prize, but also for the success of this film, which also has a role curious: that of Adolf Hitler, who appears to him as an imaginary friend to the protagonist, a German child called Jojo Beltzer, who lives with his mother in a small village in the last months of the second world war. With the nazi army in retreat but still threatening, Jojo is a firm believer in the mandates hitlerites, but her entire life is rocked when he discovers that in his house is hiding a teen jewish, with whom he enters into a special relationship of friendship and mutual discovery. Available in NS NOW.

Hollywood

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-YEH1LkyiI(/embed)

Ryan Murphy gave power to the television with Gleeand from then on, it ended up consolidating as one of the names to follow on the small screen and in streaming, in particular thanks to its anthological series as American Crime Story and American Horror Storyand to productions such as Feud and Pose. Now, Murphy is associated with Netflix for the realization of this mini-series, which has as its protagonists a handful of young actors from different backgrounds and profiles that come to Hollywood with the intention of becoming the new stars of the seventh art. Set in the years following the second world war, the series plays as much with the backdrop of the golden age of the studio system and the stage of maximum power in the system of Hollywood, as with the prejudices that still remain today. Available on Netflix.

Monogamish

Nele and Gianni are known. Fall in love with. They are crazy for each other. Rampant sex. And yes, they are the perfect couple in appearance. They have friends in common, the dream house and stable jobs.

But, what comes after the happily ever after? From that question, in part this series switzerland that exposes the limits of monogamy and questions what would happen if the poliamor prove to be the solution for a couple worn out. In addition to inconveniencing everyone can feel identified with this couple, immersed in the apparent meaninglessness, this series draws in a simple way and ganchera the story of a marriage that ended in a couple with no passion whatsoever and the relationship between the two veterans that break any stigma that may fall on their ages. Available in NS NOW