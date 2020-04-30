Sarah Michelle Gellar poses in high heels and a dress what pillow?

LOS ANGELES (united States).- Who carried it better? Sarah Michelle Gellar participated in the #pillowchallenge, inspired by the documentary series Netflix Tiger King, which is devastating in social networks. The objective is to pose with a pillow of large size, fastened by a belt, in the form of a dress.

The protagonist of “Buffy: The Hunting Vampires,” added a touch of elegance to the sexy photo posing from her glamorous ladder. “By the way, it is strange to wear heels, I feel that I need to start putting them in once a week so as not to forget how to walk with them” joked in the photo caption.

As expected, the fans and the celebrities were thrilled when they saw the photo. “Even make a pillow look hot,” wrote the former star of Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra Judge, in the comments section.

Sarah has a serious competition in the latest fashion of social networks in the form of the legendary goddess Halle Berry. The Oscar winner wore something similar days earlier, on Wednesday, April 15, when she posed in her garden with only a pillow black covering your figure desirable. “You already KNEW that you could not get away from the #PillowChallenge”, subtituló Halle.

On the other hand, Sarah has been filling Instagram with other flashy sets, associated with their classic show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. In march he published a photo of her holding a stake giant with a title quite interesting: “Hmmmm …… … I found this on my hike today.”