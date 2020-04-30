Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn are the side chaotic marriage in the trailer for ‘Love, Wedding Repeat’

The new Netflix movie is a romantic comedy with a great cast, which is led by Sam Claflin and Olivia Munn, in the trailer for ‘Love, Wedding Repeat’.

This was the first film that the streaming platform acquired at the Cannes film Festival last year, the feature film is based on the French film ‘Plan Table’.

Written and directed by Dean Craig, the argument of the film suggests a story about a man who makes everything possible for the wedding of his sister to be held without problems, but to see the progress it is clear that it will not be a typical romantic comedy.

As can be seen in the trailer for ‘Love, Wedding Repeat’, the story will focus on Jack, played by Sam Claflin, while doing everything possible for your little sister to have a perfect day.

Jack will have to juggle with this mission as it will be the appearance of an ex-girlfriend angry, a uninvited visitor who carries a secret, and to meet unexpectedly with Dina, the character played by Olivia Munn, a woman that the protagonist still feels something.

In the process of getting your own happy ending, the character of Claflin live alternative versions of the same wedding.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6CyqhYsLqo(/embed)

Netflix is no stranger to the genre of romantic comedies, especially taking into account what has been achieved with ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and ‘Always Be My Maybe’ have emerged as great successes in recent years.

The date for the premiere of ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ will be on April 10 by means of the streaming platform, Netflix.