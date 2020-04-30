RETRORESEÑA: “Buffy, the vampire slayer”, “The chosen” force to more of a generation | Buffy the vampire slayer | Sarah Michelle Gellar Series

To make a television series based on the argument of a failed film seems a far-fetched idea. However, for Joss Whedontake a project that, according to his words, away from the script that he originally wrote, was a challenge I needed to take. For march 1997, “Buffy the vampire slayer” it was premiered on WB Television as a story of twelve chapters that, while maintaining the idea of the teenager chosen by fate to fight demons and vampires, this would not be for nothing like its predecessor.

“Buffy, the vampire slayer,” the 1992 movie starring Kristy Swanson and Luke Perry and that gave rise to the series of 1997.

Directed, written and produced by Whedon (“Avengers”, “Agents of S. H. I. E. L. D.”, “Justice League”), with David Greenwalt and Marti Noxon, this television version of “Buffy the vampire slayer” starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, begins his history with the chapter pilot called “Welcome to the Hellmouth” (Welcome to the mouth of hell).

In this episode of opening, Buffy 16 years of age, comes to Sunnydale willing to forget his role of hunter and to start a new school year like any other teenager of his age. What you don’t know it is that the city in which you live now is as the title, the same mouth of hell, a place infested with demonic forces and vampires.

Until this part of the story, it would seem that we find the already used argument of the superhero who has to live a double life in order to save the world. But no, “Buffy the vampire slayer” it’s more than that.

Sarah Michelle Gellar in a scene from the first season of “Buffy, the vampire slayer”

THE CHOSEN

“In every generation a hunter is born with the strength and skill to hunt vampires and to prevent the spread of the evil” with this sentence, mr. Giles (Anthony Steward Head)the bibilotecario of the college of Sunnydale, and at the same time chosen to train Buffy, tries to explain to his student the great responsibility on their shoulders, but she responds to him that you only want to be a normal girl.

This existential crisis of Buffy will be a constant throughout the series. Grow up accepting the mission that the destiny imposed on it by being the chosen one and at the same time try to have a normal life that many times can be just as frightening as the revelation itself.

Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and mr. Giles (Anthony Head) in a scene from the first season of the series.

And that is precisely the way in how Whedon approached this “normal life” for Buffy, which made the series a popular product in the late nineties and to what it is now: a cult.

While “Buffy the vampire slayer” revolved around demons, vampires and supernatural beings, the true strength of the series lay in the feminine power of the protagonist, in its lights and shadows, in their fears and strengths in spite of the powers that you may have.

The supernatural of the story, therefore, is nothing more than an excuse that became a symbol of the hell that can get to be a teenager, the school and the start of the adult world.

THE SCOOBY GANG

But this hell internal not only the lives Buffy but the rest of their protagonists. The aforementioned mr. Giles, we’re talking about Xander Harris, a guy somewhat clumsy but noble, Willow Rosenberg, a nerd with aspirations of witch, Cordelia, the girl is cute but means cruel of the school and Angel, the vampire with a soul will soon fall in love with the chosen one.

The five characters, as you progress the plot, will become key parts in the life of the jacket, both personally and in the fight that will engulf this to save the world.

In “Welcome to the Hellmouth”, Buffy is next to the Scooby Gangthat is as it will be called in the future to your group of friends, you know the existence of The Master, a vampire ancient and powerful that it intends to take Sunnydale. Buffy he wants to or not, begins now to assume his mission in this world.

Without going into spoilers, the pilot episode of “Buffy the vampire slayer” it seems a bit slow but at the same time, it cares about understanding the viewer with the universe that surrounds this story. Who is Buffy? What is a windbreaker? What happens in Sunnydale? Why is it important to hunt? In addition to introducing us to detail the essence of each character, something that the team of Joss Whedon did very well.

Perhaps for the viewer who does not know “Buffy the vampire slayer” the fighting may seem something grotesque and even clumsy; but as it advances the plot, these will be in the form and rhythm.

Joss Whedon directing an episode of “Buffy, the vampire slayer”. (Photo: WB)

THE BUFFYVERSO

Aside from the first episode throughout the first season we will see how to solve little by little the story of ‘The master’ while at the same time, Buffy and company will solve as if researchers were, cases as mysterious as the cheerleader witch, the puppet damn, the nightmares that become reality, among others.

It has to do with episodes that combine mystery, horror and the supernatural with a touch of humor in well-worn by the characters of the series. In addition, we note the sarcasm of Buffy in a lot of scenes where the drama is one thousand, and in the midst of many of his fights, leaving this how ridiculous to several of his undead.

(Left) Buffy and ‘The Master’ (Right) The huntress in love with ‘Angel’, the vampire with a soul.

As they move the seasons, the Buffyversoas it is known in the fictional universe of the series that share the fans, it will leave some side stories of horror and mystery that we see in the first episodes to delve into the plot of each character and the internal demons that each one carries within himself.

Now then, when the love between Buffy and Angel, represented by a romance impossible to be, will be between the sword and the wall at the hunter, who must choose between what you “must do” and what they feel.

In turn, the school life now brought to the university, will bring with it another set of challenges and experiences of that stage as are sexuality, gender-based violence, the bullying, the professional challenges, the disappointments, relationships, the consequences of our mistakes and until the reaction to the sudden loss of a loved one.

Amber Benson (Tara) and Alyson Hannigan (Willow) were the first couple lesbian central to appear on a TV series.

In “Buffy the vampire slayer” each character is, for most secondary-that is, he had a reason to be. The same was true with each episode, each one seemed to be perfectly designed for that in the end, all the seasons fit in and be a part of a single universe.

If you highlight an episode, it is impossible not to mention “Hush” the tenth of the fourth season. In this, beings from another world will come to Sunnydale to steal seven hearts. To do this, leave you without a voice throughout the city.

The episode was written and directed by Joss Whedon and it was the only series to be nominated for an Emmy in 2000.

Another episode worth mentioning is “The body”, the sixteenth of the fifth season. In this, Buffy and her friends must face the worst of the pains: the death of a being close to all of them.

Without a doubt, the episode more raw, human and realistic of the series of dialogues, silences, and performances worthy of applaud.

Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) in the episode “the body”.

Already for the sixth season, Whedon wanted to give the pleasure of a musical with the cast of the series, and after writing, composing and directing the episode premiered “Once More, with Feeling”. In this, all of Sunnydale has fallen under a spell that makes them sing their dialogues.

Away from seem strange, this episode, from the music, it will mark the fate of several of the members of the Scooby Gang.

As a final point, it is necessary to mention the soundtrack of the series. While “Buffy the vampire slayer” had a group of composers themselves, many bands of the time, mostly small, had the opportunity to play in the Bronze (the bar where you met the characters).

And other, longer routes like Sarah McLachlan and Michelle Branch, contributed with their music in chapters keys of the second and sixth season.

RATING

★★★★★

