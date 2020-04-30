Reasons to see Before I Fall on Netflix

A movie for this week-end and that you can’t miss it “Before I Fall”. The film is starring Zoey Deutch.

The tape tells the story of Samantha Kingston, a young girl who is just discovering the world along with their three friends from high school. Lindsay, Allison and Elody, along with Sam, are the most popular of the school.

Sam goes to party with his three friends in Valentine’s Daybut unfortunately that day could be the last that the teen will live normally; fortunately, before leaving the real world could change your destiny.

When you suffer a car accident, Sam woke up again and again repeating everything that he lived for a day before the tragic mishap. The story is based on a homonymous novel of the writer Lauren Oliver. Without doubt the films inspired by novels we love!, and this will not disappoint you.

Know the reasons why it is worth to see this drama:

Life has a meaning

You will understand that we all came to the world for some reason, and perhaps for a short time or a lot, but in the end there is a reason.

What if you could go back to the past?

Everyone at some time we would like to return to some chapter of our lives that we would like to fix, what would you do if you returned time?

You never fight with your loved ones before you leave the house

“What we always say! Don’t let give love, and when you’re too angry, remember that in 5 minutes you will pass.

Not the bullying

Don’t know what is going through the other person, so be kind, because one act of bullying can end their lives.

Diego Boneta

For several minutes you will enjoy the fantastic actor of a different way.

Up here our recommendation of the week, do you already have your popcorn ready?