Programming of luxury in the D To Film Festival Barcelona with the latest from Herzog, Honoré and Desplechin

The crisis of the coronavirus has been forced to suspend or delay a several film festivals, but it’s not going to be able to with the

D To Film Fest Barcelona

that this year held their edition in format online by keeping the dates of the original April 30 to may 10 through the platform Netflix, which will host a special screening of 45 feature films and 19 shorts of the one hundred titles originally scheduled. The event, directed by Carlos R. Rivers to postpone the celebration of the tenth anniversary to 2021 “with the hope of having passed the crisis of global health in which we are immersed”.









In its commitment to showcase the best of international auteur cinema, the festival continues to explore the new trends of contemporary film led by non-combustible as Werner Herzog, Arnaud Desplechin, Kiyoshi Kurosawa or the French Christophe Honoré, if last year was the subject of a retrospective at the Cinémathèque and he premiered his film Live fast, love slowon this occasion , is in charge of opening the event with

Chambre 212

a comedy with hints of drama, starring Vincent Lacoste and Chiara Mastroiani -winner of the award for the best actress of the section A Certain Regard in the past Cannes film festival – delves into some of the recurring themes of French director: devotion, loyalty, and transience of love.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdUFq7_LJcw(/embed)data-youtube-vid>





The tape closure will bring the Catalan production A Stormy Night from David Moragas, cortometrajista that was present in the previous edition of the D with his or her work Boyfriend and Only Fools Rush In, and that made its debut now in the long with a story shot in New York about the issue of gay without traumas or complexes. On the other hand, the retrospective will be dedicated this year to the director of the austrian Jessica Hausnerwith the premiere of

Little Joe

drama supernatural about a single mother raising plants in a company that seeks to develop new species. The tape is played by Ben Whishaw and Emily Beecham, best actress at Cannes .Both

Stormy Night

as

Little Joe

will have a viewing limited to 48 hours.









The D To present films that have been featured in international festivals and works that have caught the attention of the cinefilia from all over the world, without losing sight of the directors most emerging and radical, the stakes of the future and those directors and managers who work outside of the industry.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYfKlNBLLeQ(/embed)data-youtube-vid>





In this way, you will be able to see pieces such as

Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, une lumière)

of Desplechin, a criminal drama with Léa Seydoux! and Roschdy Zem, César for best actor. The German Herzog offers in her documentary

Nomad: In the Local of Bruce Chatwin

a penetrating tribute to his friend Chatwin, writer and adventurer died of aids in 1989. The japanese filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa draws the attention with the delicious

To the Ends of the Earth

starring the icon of japanese pop Atsuko Maeda in the role of a travel reporter, which faces the cultural clash in Uzbekistan. The film closed the last Locarno festival. And the chinese Lou Ye (Award winner Tiger in Rotterdam in 2000 for Suzhou River) presents

Saturday Fiction

, a drama of spies, set during the japanese occupation of China and starred by the superstar Gong Li.













Emerging directors

With respect to emerging directors, you will be able to keep close track of works as unique as

Abou Leila

, by Amin Sidi-Boumédine, a psychological drama about the weight of the violence that was one of the sensations of the Critics ‘ Week in Cannes and won the award for New Rides in Seville 2019; the story of pain, revenge, and unconditional love

A white, white day

from Hlynur Pálmason, award for the best actor in the Critics ‘ Week of Cannes 2019; the special prize of the jury for the World Cinema section of Sundance 2020,

This Is Not A Burial

,

It’s A Resurrection

of Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, a combative film african; or

Ivana The Terrible

of the director serbia Ivana Mladenovic.

Of the united States arrives

Rhys Ernst

, premiered at Sundance in 2019, a coming of age in the environment, LGBTQ Brooklyn starring the up-and-Margaret Qualley (once Upon a time in…Hollywood). From China lands

Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains

Gu Xiaogang, a film that closed the Critics ‘ Week of Cannes 2019. Also shocking is the debut feature film by canadian director Matthew Rankin with

The Twentieth Century

, FIPRESCI prize at the Forum of the Berlinale 2020.













A look at the indie film Spanish and Catalan

As usual, the D To return to fix his attention on the film in Spanish and Catalan that are performed outside of the industry, with movies restless, radical, and independent, which many times remain outside of the billboard. Proof of this is the release of tapes as

My Mexican Bretzel

from Núria Giménez, winner in Rotterdam 2020 award Found Footage, or the most powerful debuts as

The sentimental education

Jorge Juarez, a portrait of generation in the first person about the years of the crisis, or the comedy minimalist

Violet does not take the elevator,

of Mamen Diaz.





(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcPYZfOrOSg(/embed)data-youtube-vid>





They will also be in the D To 2020 movies of old acquaintances of the festival as

The queen of the lizards

, the return of the Burnin’ Barnacle with a romantic comedy totally martian and a cast of luxury consisting by Bruna Cusí, Javier Botet, Ivan Labanda, Miki Esparbé and Roger Coma.









Another that could not miss is Marc Ferrer, director fetish of the festival, which premiered his medium-length film

The red heart

set in the D To 2019 with Louis Garrel as peculiar McGuffin and the apparitions of Hidrogenesse and Masoniería.





Short of luxury

Between the shorts availablestand out

Golden legend

, directors of worship Chema García Ibarra (The disc shines, Uranes) and Ion of Soda (androids Dream), premiered globally at the Berlinale 2019;

Panteres

, of the director Èrika Sánchez, one of the surprises of the last festival of Berlin or

Meat

, Camila Kater, who has been in Locarno or Gijon and won the prize for best short documentary at Zinebi 2019.

Despite the peculiarity of this edition, the prize Talents endowed with 10,000 euros to the best film from a director with less than three lengths in his filmography.

The festival will be accessible to all the subscribers of Netflix. For those who are not users of the platform, is available in a pack that will allow you to see all the films from D To 2020, and that includes three-month subscription to Netflix for€ 25. You can also enjoy any film of the festival by buying the films individually at the price of 3,95€ the film and 0.95 for the short film.













