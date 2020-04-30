Perhaps Kim Kardashian is the chosen one? Kris Jenner is associated to your daughter for this. Oh look!

Kim Kardashian continues to delight their fans, through social networks, with memorable images that always give that to speak in the different media of communication.

In this opportunity, socialite american not take the win and announced the expected launch of its new fragrance that has been created in collaboration with her mother, Kris Jenner.

What is certain is that this is not the first time that the wife of Kanye West decides to launch a limited edition and customized products, because it loves honoring your loved ones.

As confessed the entrepreneur of 39 yearsin to your personal account on Instagram, your perfume smells exactly like her mother, because, with him, relive a sweet memory of your childhood.

“Today is the day! My first collaboration @kkwfragrance with my mother throws at 12PM,” he said recently the star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” from your profile officer along with three photographs without color that appear with the tv personality of 64 years.

In these postcards, we can observe the complicity that exists between the star of E! and your mom, because the fragrance is inspired by “the unconditional love between mother and daughter.” O luxury!

Finally, we emphasize that Kim Kardashian clarified that the proceeds of all sales of your new product will be donated to an organization that helps children in the united States without resources. “Kim and I have similar tastes, which makes working together has been a dream; the two we wanted a classic scent and timeless that was stimulating to any one who uses it, and I think this scent embodies perfectly that,” concluded Kris Jenner in the networks.