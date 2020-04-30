Perhaps Kim Kardashian is the chosen one? Kris Jenner is associated to your daughter for this. Oh look!

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


Kim Kardashian continues to delight their fans, through social networks, with memorable images that always give that to speak in the different media of communication.

In this opportunity, socialite american not take the win and announced the expected launch of its new fragrance that has been created in collaboration with her mother, Kris Jenner.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here