Olivia Munn: The actress that steals the eyes ‘Love. Wedding. Chance.’ – Movie news

With the recent premiere of Love. Wedding. Random. the public has had a divided opinion about the movie, even if it really is serving its purpose of being consumed, as with just 48 in the catalogue of Netflix is already the most viewed content of the platform streaming. And is that your plot that pretended to be a comedy ended for lack of humor, and is cooked on a slow fire, although thanks to its leading cast managed to be salvageable. And just speaking of the principal performers there is an actress who steals the glances for their beauty as their talent to box: Olivia Munn, who plays Dina, a journalist of american war whose heart was recently broken.

WHO IS OLIVIA MUNN?

Olivia Munn has become a face known for various roles in series and movies, however, still not all are well familiar with his career. Born in Oklahoma, Usa, but raised in Tokyo for the most part, the girl started her career in the entertainment in a number of plays mounted in the above-mentioned japanese citybecause in that place he lived with mother and stepfather because the latter was quartered on a mission to be a member of the Air Force american.

Olivia Munn in ‘Love. Wedding. Chance.’



After having tried their luck in the theatre decided to venture into the world of modeling, although he later returned to the united States after the second divorce of her mother. There decided to pursue her career as an actress, but she also studied journalism and tried his luck as a reporter of the sport for the college football and basketball to women’s, however, these experiences were not at all to his liking.

It was in 2006 that gave him his first opportunity in a film, specifically in The Road to Canyon Lake, in which he had a small role, but it was in the series Beyond the Break in the actually started to gain notoriety. Munn has also been a television personality even participating in sections of video games and style of life, without leaving to a side that has been a columnist and even wrote an autobiographical book: Suck It, Wonder Woman: The Misadventures of a Hollywood Geek.

His career as a model has paid offsince that he has participated in advertising campaigns of brands like Pepsi and Nike, in addition to have posed for magazines like Playboy, which was on the cover, but in a photo shoot that was not removed all the clothes.

WHAT MOVIES AND SERIES WE HAVE SEEN OLIVIA MUNN?

Olivia Munn is part of the Movie Universe of Marvel, though with a very small role: the Chess Robertsa reporter covering the Stark Expo in Iron Man 2. However, it has another role that is also derived from Marvel comics, since she was in charge of giving life to Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, in which he was able to show off your taste for taekwondo, a sport in which is black belt.

The cameo from Olivia Munn at ‘Iron Man 2’.



The actress also appears in three episodes of New Girl as Angie the bride stripper Nick (Jake Johnson). On the other hand, his role in the HBO series: The Newsroom it has also been important to his career, giving more international projection, not to mention that he has also ventured into the field of giving a voice to animated characters due to their involvement in Thousands from Tomorrowland. Even the saw with a cameo in Ocean’s 8although she mentioned that she had to pay for the dress and what you used for your participation, as Warner Brothers did not want to refund the charges despite the fact that they had agreed a long time ago.

Olivia Munn in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’.



So Olivia Munn is a woman, versatile tried his luck in many areas of the entertainmentbut its main engine no doubt he found it in acting and modeling. Soon we will see two films: Violet, in which she shared credits with Justin Theroux and The Gateway, that also includes Frank Grillo.