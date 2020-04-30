Olivia Munn spends page after page of Álex González and boasts a new boyfriend

A year and a half after that to speak out for the first time to the romance between Olivia Munn and Álex Gonzálezthe actress of The Rook has shared the first pictures with your new partner. It has been the occasion of a Halloween party last weekend, when the interpreter published a photograph of their costume together with Tucker Robertsteam president of e-sports Philadelphia Fusion. It had already been rumored that there was something more than friendship between them during the last new year’s Eve, but we had not become to know nothing.



VIEW GALLERY





It is clear that Olivia has opted to keep their relationship in private during this year, although even that is very active on social networks. The actress has been promoting her new series, The Rook, and rolling in four new movies to premiere in 2020: Die in a Gunfight, The Gatewaand, Violetand Love. Wedding. Repeatso that has not because have much free time to devote to getting to know someone. However, it seems that his special friendship goes from strength to strength.



VIEW GALLERY





Olivia and Tucker celebrated the night more terrifying of the year in the guise of Jesse and Judy Gemstone of the comedy series from HBO The Righteous Gemstones, played by Edi Patterson and Danny McBride. A very good look with the that seem to have formalized their romance.

Meanwhile, the relationship of Alex Gonzalez and Blanca Rodriguez is going to the thousand wonders and a few weeks ago we saw them together attending to the wedding of Carlota Ramón-Borja, one of the best friends of the designer, which was held in Alicante. As could be seen in the pages of the magazine HELLO!, they were very, very accomplices and affectionate giving a passionate kissfeaturing a scene of a romantic movie.



