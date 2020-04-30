Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev make official their relationship

By Sebastián Martínez – POSTED on 18/07/2019 AT 10:07

The relationship between the superstar of WWE Nikki Bella and dancer Artem Chigvintsev is already official. This has been confirmed Nikki Bella via their official Youtube channel “The Bella Twins” in the last few hours. The news has been confirmed by the WWE through an official press release in their news section.

“Nikki Bella and her ex-partner from ‘Dancing with the Stars’, Artem Chigvintsev, they made official their relationship today on the YouTube channel of Bella Twins. Yes, we are talking about something official. Nikki and Artem as disclosed in “Let You Love Me” Rita Ora on the new video that shows the couple dancing on the set iconic was created for the Batcave in the film ‘the Dark Knight’, he wrote WWE in the official statement.

John Cena and Nikki Bella on separate paths

WWE is dyed red at WrestleMania 33, when John Cena asked for marriage with Nikki Bella in the center of the ring after both defaulting to The Miz and Maryse in a team battle. It seemed that everything was done, but the relationship is twisted with the passage of time. During the process, Nikki Bella participated in the program Dancing With The Stars, where he shared the dance with Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki Bella removed from WWE

Due to his injuries in the neck, Nikki Bella revealed her intention to retire from the struggle, especially following a diagnosis that he received in a visit to your doctor before Wrestlemania 35. “It was hard, but it is what it touches. People thought that I wouldn’t mind for all the things that I do, but not as well, I matter, is a further obstacle. My neck is what made me retire from wrestling, but now I have to look at new opportunities and take advantage of them,” he said.

