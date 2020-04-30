new breakthrough of mini-series for HBO

Based on the award-winning bestseller of the same name, written by Wally Lamb, the mini-series I Know This Much Is True (in Spain The undeniable truth) should be released the next 28th of April, HBO Spain, 27 on HBO united States. HBO has delayed the premiere of the first episode for the 10th of may and HBO Spain on the 11th of may.

Developed by writer and director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, Crossroads) this is a limited series of six episodes starring Mark Ruffalo (The Normal Heart), who gives life to the two brothers, identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family history that tells the story of their parallel lives with a touch of epic, betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.

The HBO series I Know This Much Is Trueset in the fictional town of Three Rivers, Connecticut, shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages of their lives, starting in his present at the beginning of the 1990s with the two brothers close to the median age, and alternating with the memories of Dominick in his youth and childhood.

Cianfrance also acts as executive producer along with Ben Browning and Glen Basner for FilmNation Entertainment, Mark Ruffalo, for Willi Hill Productions, and with Gregg Fienberg, Lynette Howell Taylor, Wally Lamb, Anya Epstein and Jamie Patricof as co-executive producers.

Other characters of I Know This Much Is True

Melissa Leo (All the Way) plays Ma, the mother of Dominick and Thomas

will Nedra Frank, a graduate student engrossed in herself hired by Dominick Kathryn Hahn is Dessa Constantine, the ex-wife of Dominick.



