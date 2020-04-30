Netflix closes April with the premiere of the film “dangerous Lies”

“Dangerous lies” it is a thriller of suspense starring Camila Mendes and directed by Michael Scott, from a script by David Golden.

It is anticipated as an exciting proposal, original of Netflix, which comes to the streaming, this Thursday, April 30, and close your catalog of premieres April. When an elderly rich man dies and leaves him unexpectedly of his great fortune to her new caretaker, who is wrapped in a web of deceit and murder.

PLOT: After losing his job as waitress, Katie Franklin (Mendes) takes a job as caretaker of an old man rich in a large and empty estate in Chicago. The two approached, but when he unexpectedly dies and appoints Katie as her only heir, she and her partner Adam (Jessie T. Usher) are involved in a complex network of lies, deception and murder. If you are going to survive, Katie will have to question the motives of everyone, even the people he loves.

The film combines drama, mystery and suspense with a tone of romantic and a touch of terrorfrom the story of the protagonist who becomes a millionaire overnight.

The actress us parent brazilian is known to be Veronica Lodge in the junior series “Riverdale”, and for acting in romantic comedies Netflix “The perfect date” and “The New Romantic”. He also participated in the series of Amazon Prime Video, “The Boys”.

In “Dangerous Lies” (original title) is accompanied by a cast integrated by Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, Elliot Gould, Garfield Wilson, Nick Purcha, Briana Skye, Trevor Lerner, Stefania Indelicato and Erica McKitrick, among others.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgsxzehrTdE(/embed)