During the quarantine, Michelle Obama will be reading children’s stories that were favorites of his daughters Malia and Sasha Obama. Find out.

During the quarantine, Michelle Obama, former prime lady of the united Stateshe joined the initiative of reading of children’s stories.

Michelle will read favorite books of his daughters Malia and Sasha Obamaso what they announced Penguin Young Readers, Random House Children’s Books and PBS Kids.

Began by launching a series of readings on video the classic picture book The Gruffalo. “Mondays with Michelle Obama” is the name of the fragment of the reading series from PBS Kids.

“As a little girl, I loved to read aloud (…) And when I became a mother, I found so much joy to share the magic of telling stories with my own children, and then, as First Lady, with children everywhere,” he said Michellein a press release.

The children’s stories you can see the noon EDT through the pages of Facebook and YouTube PBS Kids and the page Facebook of the editorial Obama, Penguin Random House.

“At this time, when so many families are so stressed, I’m excited to give the children the opportunity to practice their reading and listen to some wonderful stories and give parents and caregivers a much needed break”, shared Michelle.

Programming of the following readings of Michelle Obama