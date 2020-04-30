Maddie Ziegler has the coolest looks that you can copy to stay at home

Since we met Maddie Ziegler dancing in the videos of Sia we always knew to beíto all a it girl at the dance and even in style now in its 15 to 20 has shown that having a cool style and these are some of the looks that you can copy to be at home during the quarantine.

Maddie has a look very own and it is to be always a sports girl estunto accustomed to use outfits which are very comfortable and casual but with all the style, which are perfect for stay at home or choose from any school or algun díto you want to be very very casual.

All that we need in these moments is to be comfortable but also not forget that we have to look cool to feel better. That’s why these looks are perfect.