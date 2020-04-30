Lorenza Izzo was all the rage with photography for well-known brand of underwear

The actress Lorenza Izzothat currently triumphs abroad, caused an uproar on Instagram after sharing the bold photography took it for a well-known brand.

The chilean promoted the new collection of underwear of Calvin Klein, posing with his naked torso.

The image, which caused the immediate reaction of her friends Lily Collins, Ignacia Allamand, Fernanda Urrejola and Emily Hampshireit amounted to more than 19 thousand “likes” on Instagram.

Remember, Lorenza Izzo, in 2019, had one of the most important roles of your life, because it was part of Once Upon a Time in Hollywoodthe last film of Quentin Tarantino.