Lily Collins arrives with a jumpsuit to the desdile Saint Laurent

Lily Collins is one of those celebrities who we see sporadically, but when it appears, it does so to make a manifesto of his elegant style, no matter if it is seen in jeans or with a dress at the MET Gala. His appearance in Paris Fashion Week us reiterates.

The actress was introduced as one of the invited to the parade of Saint Laurent, presenting his collection Autumn-Winter 2020/2021. It was attended by fashion editors, celebrities, members of royalty, and she, who when arriving, he became a ‘statement’ by itself.

Lily Collins arriving at the parade of Saint Laurent at PFW 2020 © Pierre Suu

The protagonist of the film ‘Tolkien’ was presented with a jumpsuit of Saint Laurent. It sounds too simple, but as we know, and it is said popularly: ‘the devil is in the details’.

Lily Collins wore a jumpsuit shortwith shorts that reached the middle of the legs. This piece had details in sequins, which only disappeared in the part of the neckline. This design has a deep v neckline. unlike the other models that seek to create contrasts, controversial with their applications, this garment had sequins to match in shades of fawns, which also shone subtly with the movement.

Lily Collins has the secret to wear a jumpsuit with neckline after 30

When you’re wearing a garment with a neckline (no matter what), it is important that the fit is exact to your body. Otherwise, one error and display is something that could happen. For this garment will also help to define your silhouette wears a belt of the same pitch, but give it the contrast in the texture. In this case, the actress showed us this with a belt of snake skin.

The actress Lily Collins it comes with a jumpsuit with neckline in the parade of Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2020/2021 © Dominique Charriau

The fit and belt to define your silhouette are relevant at the time to carry this look. In addition, the belt has a double function in this case, because it will help to the part where it finishes the neckline always stay in place, avoiding ‘open’.

See Lily Collins it makes us think one way or the other Blair Waldorfbecause maybe without wanting to, both the character as she has a similar aesthetic. Since we showed previously that this actress would know as dress Blair Waldorf in today if you would like to erase a few years off… now shows you how to take the ‘V neck’ after 30.

Let us recall that this character of Gossip Girl was one of the figures, which showed us that it was ok to combine long dresses with rhinestones and collars V, reference Lilly Collins you have to take a look must see to Saint Laurent. Without a doubt, this outfit would have the approval Waldorf.

Blair Waldorf wearing a dress with neckline in V and details in rhinestones

