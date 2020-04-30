Kris Jenner, mother of Kim Kardashian donates thousands of bottles of water to medical staff during a crisis by covid-19 eint | Shows

The family Kardashian use their economic means to alleviate the shortcomings of the hospitals that are struggling against the COVID-19. This time, Kris Jenner was the manager of a generous contribution to the medical staff of a hospital in Los Angeles.

The fact was widespread in the account of Instagram of dr. Thais Aliabadi, personal friend of the artists who did get in to the contribution center Cedars Sinai.

Kris Jenner took into account the great efforts already being made by physicians during the pandemic, and also the little support that they received from the state, so he decided to send a large batch of bottled water, for which the professionals can maintain your health.

“Today we received a generous donation of thousands of bottles of Voss water, part of Kris Jenner. Will be distributed to hospitals and front-line workers,” wrote the galena Instagram.

He also thanked the successful businesswoman for their continued concern for the health crisis: “The amount of support that you and your family have given us has been tremendous. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity and for your continued support for my cause. I am very honored to be able to call you my friend. Of the part of the entire medical community, thank you.”

However, this is not the only action that has been taken by the family Kardashian to fight against the coronavirus. In recent weeks, other members of the clan as Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian they have also made millionaires contributions to the fight against the COVID-19.