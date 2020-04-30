Kim Kardashian reminds the singer that he could have been ‘aunt’ to your children

Chesnot/WireImage
You star Keeping Up With the Kardashians he recalls with nostalgia to this famous.
¡Amigas, cheetahs, friends for always!
For nobody is a secret that Adrienne Bailon has a long history with the family Kardashian. After all, she came out with Rob Kardashian for two years before they separated in 2009.
And although the driver of The Real has had some ups and downs with the famous sisters, Rob, it seems that things are more friendly between them. To test, the number of Instagram Stories that Kim Kardashian shared about the new favorite movie North West.
“The new obsession of North! #CheetahGirls”, wrote the star Keeping Up With the Kardashiansnext to a series of clips of the classic film of the Disney Channel.
Kim added, “what Should I tell North that she might have been his aunt?!?!?!”.
Adrienne, who is on vacation in Poistano, shared the Stories in his own account of Instagram with the message: “I Just woke up and I see this!” Lol, ” and added “What a madness! Cheetahlicious!”.
The Cheetah Girls it tells the story of four teenagers who tried to take the world by storm with their music. Raven-Symone, Kiely Williams and Sabrina Bryan joined Adrienne and made songs like The Party’s Just Begun and Girl Power greatest hits.
Apart from the projects of Disney, the faithful fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will recall some of the occurrences that Adrienne made appearances in the program while he was going out with Rob. Despite their split, the singer has managed to maintain a cordial relationship with several members of the family.
In 2016, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were with Adrienne for a party of girls. “Best friends reunited, lol”, shared Kourt in your account of Instagram. Kylie added, “Because we are hermanasss”.
And although not all members of the family have appeared on the agenda of Adrienne, you are more than welcome to visit when you want to.