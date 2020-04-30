Keke Palmer announces in networks a ‘reboot’ of ‘True Jackson, VP’

Keke Palmer announces in TIK TOK that in 2021 we will have a ‘reboot’ of ‘True Jackson, VP’.

Our childhood and adolescence were marked by drawings and series that we will always remember with fondness. One of our favorites is ‘Sailor Moon’, whose chapters is just to announce that we will be able to watch for free on YouTube. Between the 90’s and 2000’s we witnessed a ‘boom’ in the fiction marked by ‘hits’ as ‘The Prince of Bel Air’, ‘Sabrina’, ‘Dawson grows’, ‘Feeling of living’, ‘Sex and the city’ and ‘Friends’, whose meeting is one of the most anticipated events of the year, to mention a few of the vast list.

For those times we also met ‘Hanna Montana’, ‘The wizards of Waverly Place’ and ‘True Jackson, VP’, series that we just know that there will be a ‘reboot’ thanks to his starring Keke Palmer. When you start all these premieres, we’re not going to have time to see all that WONDER of television.

The own Keke has been commissioned to announce this project while doing a dance on TIK TOK with the original song of the series. Excited, the actress accompanied the choreography with a sign that said: “When it was cancelled prematurely ‘True Jackson, VP’ to restart in 2021”.

All that we know about the ‘reboot’ of ‘True Jackson, VP’, the series starring Keke Palmer

Do you remember the series ‘True Jackson, VP’ with Keke Palmer? If you were a fan you’ll be able to enjoy it again this fiction thanks to the ‘reboot’ they are preparing and whose premiere would be planned for 2021.

‘True Jackson, VP’ was one of the most successful series Nickelodeon, from 2008 to 2011, and in the cast, in addition to Keke, included Ashley Argota, Matt Shively, Danielle Bisutti and Victoria Justice, among others. The story told the adventures of a teenage girl they hired to be the vice-president of a fashion company. At his side were his inseparable Lulu and Ryan, main support in the face of the complicated Amanda. For now we don’t know details about the plot and the casting, but we will follow the track of True/Keke for if we were surprised with a new dance with extra information.