Katie Holmes and boyfriend jeans that are trend

The saying ‘of fashion that will accommodates’ and so confirmed Katie Holmes who to the parade Zimmermann in New York, was seen with a outfit composed by basic pieces and timeless: bodice lacing designer ($425), blazer black, ankle boots Dorateymur ($539) and the piece star: jeans style boyfriend of Reformation.

These comfortable pants men’s court and considered a classic are ideal for putting together a casual outfit and effortless. For any occasion, whether it be with sneakers or high heels, for looks casual or sophisticated, the boyfriend you will want this spring. Enjoy the gallery and choose the ideal model for you.