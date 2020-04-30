Justin Bieber presents the tracklist of ‘Changes’, with Post Malone, Travis Scott, ‘ETA’ (is not what it seems)… – jenesaispop.com

As soon as the Friday of the week that comes, February 14, will be at our disposal the long-awaited album return of Justin Bieber, ‘Changes’. A disk in which, more than to pop, approaches the neo-R&B and hip hop. And not what we say only what he has revealed in singles such as ‘Yummy‘ and ‘Get Me‘ –this last with Kehlani, but by the invited artists in the tracklist that has just presented a few hours ago.

Post Malone –that returns to the canadian the favor of ‘Deja Vu’, a theme that is shared in ‘Stoney‘, his official debut pre-stardom– Travis Scott –again, one after the interpreter ‘Sorry’ to participate in ‘Rodeo’, the first album from the rapper–, Quavo –that already coincided with Bieber in the hit of DJ Khaled ‘I’m The One‘; their shared theme, ‘Intentions’, it launches within a few hours– and the comedian-MC Lil Dicky are part of the cast of participants in ‘Changes’. Among its 17 songs –it includes the remix of ‘Yummy’ with Summer Walker premiered days ago– we find a title as eye-catching to us as ‘ETA’, which obviously (or not?) you do not have to do with the terrorist group basque: is the abbreviation of “estimated time of arrival”, “estimated time of arrival”.

In addition, in the last few hours Justin also is in the news for having beaten a new record in his career: this time, for the premiere of the first chapter of his docu-series, ‘Seasons’, the most seen in the history of Youtube in its first week, with more than 32 million views. Here I leave you, after the listing of the songs ‘Changes’:

‘All Around Me’

‘The usual’

‘Come Around Me’

‘Intentions’ (ft. Quavo)

‘Yummy’

‘Available’

‘Forever’ (ft. Post Malone & Clever)

‘Running Over’ (ft. Lil Dicky)

‘Take It Out On Me’

‘Second Emotion’ (ft. Travis Scott)

‘Get Me’ (ft. Kehlani)

‘ETA’

‘Changes’

‘Confirmation’

‘That’s What Love Is’

‘At Least For Now’

‘Yummy Summer Walker Remix)’

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAVgKdbDlRY(/embed)