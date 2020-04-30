John Cena has already forgotten about Nikki Bella: You get caught kissing a woman

“I don’t want to be with anyone else. I love Nicole. I want you to be my wife. I want to be the father of your children. I just want this to work”, thus spoke John Cena (42) Nikki Bella (35) in may of last year, a month after of their high-profile breakup after more than six years together and a few days of the date of your wedding.

The wrestler WWE made these statements in a program of american television so had no hesitation in asking a second chance publicly to confess that it had been she who had decided to end their relationship. During the following months it was rumored with their reconciliation, but today it seems totally impossible that we go back to see which were the star couple of the WWE holding a new idyll loving since both have been remade his life with other people.

Nikki Bella was the first to do it to the side of Artem Chrigvintsevthe dancer that has competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and the which introduced as his new boyfriend on Instagram in the past month of march.

And now it has come to light that John Cena has also found again the love along to Shay Shariatzadeh, a canadian who works as a product manager for a technology company in Vancouver. Their romance was revealed by the portal american ‘TMZ’ published a few photographs from last Friday evening in the that you can see them eating dinner at a restaurant and among which, there is one that confirms that they are more than friends because are kissing.

According to ‘TMZ’, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have been together since marchthe same month in which Nikki Bella made public their relationship Artem Chrigvintsev, and this dinner also details the following: “they Asked for steak, potatoes, salad, a bottle of wine and a chocolate dessert. And, attention to this… we were at the table for 4 HOURS! She was clutching a long hand in hand and laughing and talking during the night”.

At this appointment it has been discovered their relationship, but John Cena has not commented on this information for what follows while maintaining his relationship with his new girlfriend in secret. At least up to this moment…