Ireland Baldwin speaks of his struggle against anxiety

In these days of confinement the health, not only physical but mental, it is something to look after and she thought that by telling his experience could help. Ireland, daughter of Alec Baldwin, has begun a series of direct-through the networks to talk about mental health and to treat some disorders that she herself suffers. The daughter of the actor has told of their situation and the issues with which he deals, explaining that his own battle, has been inspired to start these talks, in which he will share with his followers the best way to address these issues. “The reason I do is because I have a disorder of severe anxiety. I’ve noticed that in the last few nights my anxiety has gotten worse and gave me really strong last night” begins.



Even tried to do different things like read, surf the internet and even breathing exercises, didn’t help him. That’s why he decided to seek advice and assistance through the network, with which it reaches out to many people who may go through the same thing. “I thought it would be great if we all join in and discutiéramos these issues with which we all struggle with, and maybe something that works for one person might work for another”. Their intention is to organize in a live meeting to discuss these issues, in which you plan to focus your attention to try to learn how to bring them in the best possible way.



Already in the year 2015, Ireland, 24 years of age, had revealed your fight against the anxiety, on the who acknowledged that “he felt so lost in the darkness he could barely hold a real conversation with another human being long enough before I had an anxiety attack”. He confessed further that he suffered from an eating disorder. A few weeks ago, Ireland spoke also of how the sudden death of basketball player Kobe Bryant had changed the way he related to his father, Alec Baldwin. Sure, in Entertainment tonightthat discuss doesn’t make sense, because you never know what can happen to one of your loved ones.

On one occasion, the actor, who has just announced that it expects her fifth child with his wife Hilaria, he expressed his disagreement with some of the images that he shared with his daughter, in which she looked in poses provocative. Ireland, the result of the relationship of the actor with Kim Basinger, it acts as a model and has accumulated a legion of more than 580,000 followers on the social networks.



