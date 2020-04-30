Ireland Baldwin launches new series on Instagram Live

“/>

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger talk with friends and fans about their mental health problems, such as the one she suffers from.

Ireland Baldwin has launched a series of Instagram Live to help others to fight against your mental health, as he has done it.

The model of 24 years, whose parents are film stars Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, resorted to the application of social networks to announce the new environment, that will accompanied by friends, and followers to discuss their individual battles against anxiety and depression, and share the best ways of dealing with them.

About how his own battle against anxiety, said: “I Know you probably all are so tired of Instagram Live now, but the reason I do this is because I have a disorder of severe anxiety”.

“I have noticed that the last few nights, my anxiety has gotten worse; more and more by the night, and it hit me last night”.

She added: “I Thought that would be really great if we all join in and discutiéramos these issues with which we all struggle with, and maybe something that works for one person might work for another”.

In 2015, Ireland spoke about his battle with anxiety and wrote on Instagram that he was “so lost in the dark that I could barely hold a real conversation with another human being long enough before I had an anxiety attack”.

Meanwhile, the announcement of Instagram Live for Ireland occurs after admitting that the death of Kobe Bryant changed the way he sees his relationship with his father.

The blonde beauty revealed how the tragic death of the icon of basketball in a helicopter accident, which also claimed the life of his daughter, Gianna 13 years of age and seven other people, made them re-evaluate their priorities.

She said: “In the light of the recent events that have happened in the last few weeks, as with Kobe, you realize that the doscusiones not make sense. So let’s get over it and embrace that person that you love”.