Interview with Gabriela Palatchi, daughter of the founder of Pronovias, in FASHION may

Everything seemed to point to that the daughter of the founder of Pronovias would be following in the footsteps of his family in the world of fashion, but a passionate story of love crossed his path, and everything changed. Living now in Istanbul and successful entrepreneur, we find Gabriela Palatchi in your home, on the shores of the Bosphorus, where poses with the new spring trends, and we discovered the great moment that is living.







Linked to the world of fashion since she was a child, knows very well the sector, but Gabriela now lives away from her and delivered to the restaurant that has been mounted in Istanbul, Gabfoods, which is already a landmark in the city. Still, I love the beauty of the pretty things and, of course, fashion. “The parades were the most anticipated moment, where all the effort will show in a catwalk of 30 minutes. A dream. I have to say that the years I was working with my father were the ones that I liked. It is a pump of illusion, ambition, positivity, genius… and to be at the side of it, every day I chiflaba”, tells us at FASHION on his previous life, when he lived with his family, founders of Pronovias.

Although it seemed that Gabriela would be dedicated to the fashion, the love made him change course. “I fell in love with who was then my boyfriend and I decided to leave everything and follow my heart,” he explains. Turkey became their new home and the restoration, in their work. What remains is a estilazo which she defines as “basic and timeless,” and in particular “cowboys vintage and a white t-shirt”. If you want to read the interview in full and their lovely home, where she poses with the new trends, get with FASHION may.

In the new magazine, we also talked with Lydia Bosch and Andrea Molina, the protagonists of the cover, and we travelled to Ibiza with the supertop Dutch Dewi Driegen, dressed from head to toe with the spirit of the pitiusa island. We also met with Helen Lindes in Menorca to discover some of her beauty secrets, like a ritual perfect beauty of the hand of The Mer, and we gatecrashed into the house of the decorator of rooms for children Barbara Chapartegui. And, as every month, we collect the trends of fashion and beauty that you have to know, and we analyze the style of the girls that you have to know: Margaret Qualley and Leandra Medine they are two of the chosen in this number.

