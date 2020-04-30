I have not been dating at all, I take this very seriously.

The world number two, Simona Halep, says she is taking very seriously the closure measures and has not ventured out of her house in Bucharest at all, even when the army in Romania ensures that people stay off the streets.

In a statement to CNN, the current champion of Wimbledon, Halep, says: “I have not been dating for nothing. I am definitely a person who takes these things very seriously and I feel nervous for them. The running of the bulls has been very strict here in Romania, we have had soldiers in the streets and we are not allowed to leave.

“Romania has reported more than 9,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 500 deaths until the 22 of April and Halep says she is trying to stay focused on how she can help. “It has been a frightening situation here in Romania.

I try not to look too much or reading too much news because I find it very troubling; I prefer to concentrate on helping where I can. And do my part to stay indoors, and of course, stay positive and strong “

Like all the other players, Halep says that the uncertainty about not knowing when it will resume the tour is something that is not accustomed to. “I think if we go back to playing tennis in September, we have already won, because it means that the threat of the virus will be over”

We can only dream of playing a Grand Slam at this time, but support the tournament, and of course I hope to be able to play if it is possible. It is definitely strange to not know when we will be able to return to play tournaments. What surface we’ll be playing? In what country? There are No answers at this time, so that it is difficult to plan ahead.

It is definitely very odd to not have tennis in my life during a period of time so long. The longest of my career, ” The former world number 1 is also using the downtime to heal his foot injury, with which he had been dealing since the beginning of the year.