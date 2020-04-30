Hilaria Baldwin boasts curves maternity

Hilaria Baldwin could not wait any longer. Although as we saw a glimpse of her incipient tummy when last week he shared an emotional moment while we were doing an ultrasound to announce that she is expecting her fifth child with Alec Baldwin, it has not been until now that has exhibited a fantastic profile in all its glory. The yoga instructor posted a selfie with the hand on your belly looking exultant your second trimester of pregnancy.



With a nightgown of white and a half-smile, the majorcan poses in front of the mirror revealing his mobile, decorated with photos of his four children, Carmen, of six years, Rafael Thomas, four, Leonardo, three, and Romeo, a year. You will soon be able to add the fifth photograph in the collage. “I have just received the good news that all is well and healthy for this kid. I wanted to share this with you. So, here we go again”, with these words announced days ago the happy news, which comes after the couple suffered two miscarriages in less than a year.



With the bad times that have already been passed, Hilaria and Alec have had a lot to celebrate this month of April, at your pregnancy, it binds the past 3 April, the actor of Blue Yasmine turned 62 years old and celebrated with a party in a family in which her four children sang happy birthday. “I would like to be cooped up with you for ever”, said the interpreter, after Hilaria asked for your birthday wish as you continue the days of isolation in a full global pandemic by the coronavirus. The family shares their day-to-day while continuing the confinement and pleasure to their fans with music, dance, cuisine and also yoga classes.

The couple met in February 2011 and in June 2012 is gave the ‘yes I want’ in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York. Since then, they have formed a large family that could not be more proud. Alec, also has another daughter, Ireland, 24 years of age, the fruit of his marriage with Kim Basinger. On the occasion of its fifth anniversary, celebrated their “reboda” in an intimate ceremony held in the open air in the vineyards of the Wolfer Estate Winery, on Long Island, attended by their closest family and friends, among them, the three older children of the couple, -Carmen, Raphael and Leonardo, as well as Ireland.