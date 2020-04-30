Hannah John Kamen of the MCU could be Jill Valentine in the reboot of Resident Evil

These are rumors, but it seems that a star of the MCU very soon will come to one of the franchises most popular of zombies: do Not refer to Resident Evil. Case you don’t know, a long time ago that we know is in development a reboot of Resident Evil, that will be distanced from the films stars Milla Jovovich and, in exchange, will be more faithful to the history of video games.

Since he released the information earlier, we hadn’t received an update so important to the respect of the reboot of Resident Evil; but now, according to Illuminerdi, the young actress Hannah John Kamen of Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), has been chosen to be the new police officer of Raccoon City, the very same Jill Valentine. Report that up to this time solely in the case of a proposal of work so we have to wait for the decision of Kamen… so nothing is said yet.

The character of Valentine is described “as a girl one of people that enjoy hunting with the guys”, write Braxter Timberlake of Illuminerdi. “She is beautiful but tough, and know how to have a good time,” he adds. And apparently, they will also maintain a romance with his coworker, the official Chris Redfield.

It is expected that Brenton Thwaites (Titans) and Kaya Scodelario (The Maze Runner) are those who interpret to the brothers Chris and Claire Redfield. Although it is also said that we may see the appearance of Albert Wesker and Chief Irons.

The reboot of Resident Evil it will be directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) and will be co-written by Greg Russo. Does not yet have a release date.