Finn Wolfhard, and Julianne Moore join Jesse Eisenberg in his debut behind the camera

The star of “Stranger Things”, Finn Wolfhardand the winner of the Oscar, Julianne Moore have joined together to spearhead the feature film debut of Jesse Eisenberg. Under the title “When You Finish Saving the World” the dramatic comedy also counts with a libretto by the actor “Social Network”, and the endorsement of Emma Stone who will work as a producer.

Is still arranging the financing for the film, with CAA Media Finance, representing the global distribution rights for. As expressed by the site Deadlinethe story follows a relationship of mother-child is inspired by another project of Eisenberg, who will be revealed this year. Even so, the precise details of the plot are being kept secret.

The film, will have a slightly different approach to an audio-book, with which Eisenberg working. Set over three decades, this has six parts according to different members of a family. Nathan, a father learning to connect with their newborn child, Rachel, a young college student looking to find his place in life, and Ziggy, a teenager waiting to find out where it came from and where it is headed.

In addition to Finn Wolfhard, Kaitlyn Dever is in talks to join the project. Jesse Eisenberg recently starred in a biographical film in times of war, about the early years of the iconic artist of French mime, Marcel Marceau. “When You Finish Saving the World” it will mark the debut as film director of the Oscar-nominated.

For its part, the also Oscar-winning, Emma Stone co-starred with Eisenberg in the hit franchise that combines comedy and horror, “Zombieland”. She also has resting on the table of post-production the title “Cruella” for Disney. Wolfhard, in turn, will continue waiting for the premiere of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”given that the title was delayed a year due to the coronavirus.