Evangeline Lilly regrets of doubt the emergence of the coronavirus

The canadian actress Evangeline Lilly led to a strong controversy some days ago for his opinion about the coronavirus and the social isolation required. The interpreter made a publication to share a message in which he confessed that his life went on “as usual“and that the coronavirus was only “a respiratory influenza”.

In the publication also noted that valued “more freedom” that the quarantine, even having a father with leukemia. His words were called into question on social media and labelled as “selfish” and “unconscious”. Even lactress Sophie Turner released a live where was a reference to his attitude discourteous.

Apparently the criticism hit the actress Lost and he decided to apologize. “Please know that I am doing my part to flatten the curve, practicing social distancing and staying at home with my family,” he said.

Evangeline Lilly, 40 years of age, ” he added your message could be viewed as “inconsiderate” to the “real suffering and fear that has taken the world through the coronavirus”. “Grandparents, parents, children, brothers and sisters are dying. The world is looking for a way to stop this threat and my silence has sent a message derogatory, arrogant and cryptic,” he said.