Evangeline Lilly could have consequences with Marvel by comments of coronavirus

The global situation, which has led to the outbreak of COVID-19 is a topic that should not be taken lightly. With whole countries locked in order to stop the spread of the virus, it has been an arduous task. But few days ago actress, Evangeline Lilly, made several comments negative of the coronavirus outbreak, and this could cause several problems with Marvel Studios.

Fortunately for all, the great majority of the people have put their sand granite to take the theme of the COVID-19 very seriously, and have tried with great effort to take shelter in their homes so that the virus cannot continue to spread, but there is a small percentage of the population that still seems to have the intention of continue with your daily life as if nothing is happening.

One of those people has been the star of the movies ‘Ant-Man’, Evangeline Lilly, who has received several negative reactions on the part of Marvel fans to express some thoughts very controversial about the pandemic, including the fact that she thinks that it could all be a hoax.

All this negative publicity, of course, does not like to Marvel Studios, so, according to the portal We Got This Covered has said that this which happened to James Gunn a few years ago for making racist remarks on Twitter and was punished, the studio is thinking in give a lesson to Evangeline Lilly for their negative comments the recent pandemic of the coronavirus.

Among these consequences would be in reduce its role in the third film of ‘Ant-Man’, changed its status from co-protagonist to more of a supporting rolewhere did not have much to do with the story, despite the fact that the actress has already made a public apology, Marvel would maintain its stance of punishing the actress.

Phase 4 of the MCU will start with the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ for now you do not have a release date official.