Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Netflix, HBO… and more

Although a large part of the entertainment industry, among them, the film and even the television are in pause or with only a very minor activity, this does not mean that there are no premieres. The streaming services and pay-TV continue to do marketing to catch the audience, by this we watching trailers, teasers and spots as a promotion action.

Without a doubt, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO, and TNT what have been replicated over the last few weeks, as they are the most content have been disseminated with the purpose of generating expectation in the public.

Although, the film could lose about 10 billion dollars by the concept of lockers in the current year, according to data The Hollywood Reporterto the streaming platforms and the television has opened up an opportunity to gain relevant and time on screens.

This is why during the last month have dominated the trailers, teaser, previews, spots related with series and movies that will be presented in their catalogs or programming bar.

Given this context, that is why we keep the weekly compilation of developments that were spread in that period of time, and that we believe should be an object of interest of the mercadólogos and advertisers.

Here are some trailers or developments that are shared through various channels such as YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and Twitter and, that, if you have not seen it, you should not perdértelos:

Movie/Series: The Great

Director/Creators: Tony McNamara, Colin Bucksey

Producer: Thruline Entertainment, Echo Lake Entertainment, Macgowan Films, Media Rights Capital, Hulu

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJGedvRfHYg(/embed)

Movie/Series: HARD

Director/Creators: Rodrigo Meirelles

Production company: HBO, Condecine

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0k5dsdWFYSU(/embed)

Movie/Series: Hollywood

Director/Creators: Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy

Production: Ryan Murphy Productions, Netflix

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3EASLgzOcM(/embed)

Movie/Series: Love Life

Director/Creators: Sam Boyd

Producer: Feigco Entertainment, Lionsgate, HBO Max

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZp_g271jpo(/embed)

Movie/Series: Happiness Continues: Jonas Brothers Concert Film

Director/Creators: Anthony Mandler

Producer: Philymack, Amazon Studios, Polygram Entertainment, Federal Films

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9ooImKPFuk(/embed)

Movie/Series: Snowpiercer

Director/Creators: Graeme Manson

Production company: CJ Entertainment, Studio T, Tomorrow Studios, TNT

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TugLb10GtXI(/embed)

Movie/Series: We Are Little Zombies

Director/Creators: Makoto Nagahisa

Producer: Dentsu, Nikkatsu, Parco Co. Ltd., Robot Communications, Sony Music Entertainment

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g9Ecvh-2gUQ(/embed)