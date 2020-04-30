Drake and Summer Walker released a new remix of Girls Need Love

The success Girls Need Love of Summer Walker caused so much buzz that, long after it was released, she decided to give him a touch different to this song to make a remix nothing more and nothing less than with Drake.

Through their respective accounts Instagram, Drake and Summer Walker announced their new remix of Girls Need Loveboth singers make the perfect blend between their voices to give the perfect touch to this sensual song.

Fans of both artists have shared their excitement for this new collaboration through social networks, where they have expressed that they are more than happy with the work Drake and Summer Walkerwas something that took them by surprise.

Despite the fact that Summer Walker she is a singer that just goes beginning of his musical career, fans are celebrating the fact that Drake decide to work with them to help them take off.