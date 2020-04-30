Does Kris Jenner unleashes new scandal? This said Kourtney Kardashian

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian, shared on his Instagram a publication of how his family spent easter Sunday and called the attention of users of this social network not to mention his sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall Jennerbut if his famous mother.

After the scandalous fight in the trailer of the first episode of season 18 of the reality show the famous sisters, the fans were left with questions about the current situation in the scandalous family.

And, without a doubt, Kris Jenner, has the difficult task of maintaining calm among his daughters, especially after the controversial incident between his older daughters.

This fight, it seems to be a thing of the past, but with the dramatic sisters you never know what can happen. The curious thing about the publication of Easter the eldest of the Kardashian’s is that they only mentioned his mom, who helped her to give a surprise to their little ones.

This is thanks to the fact that it is a tradition in the united States, which at the end of the easter rabbit of Easter bring gifts to the children of the house and the one in charge of this, nothing more nor nothing less than his mother.

Who left gifts at the door of the mansion of the businesswoman that his three children had a special day, within the difficult time that insurance you are living with the quarantine by the COVID-19.

Kris Jenner helps in the fight against the Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian and her manager Kris Jenner lanzarón a new perfume in the first days of April, with which they pretend to collaborate with the pandemic of the COVID-19, as the 20% of the sales of this fragrance will go to a children’s charity.

You may be interested: How Kourtney Kardashian could be pregnant? these are the tracks that have been given

The perfume is called KKW Fragrance x Kris and will be available at a price of $ 40, and claim that it is inspired by the unconditional love between mother and daughter.

Photo: Family Kardashian