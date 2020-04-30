Do not care about anything: Carmen Electra showed all in a new photo

The american actress of 48 years, Carmen Electra, seems to have returned with all the major tabloids and media. This is due to its mencin in the fashion series from Netflix, The last dance, or The Last Dance in their version the original and the constant photos that you share on your social networks.

Enveloped in a romance with one of the pillars of the recalled basketball team in the season 1997/98, the Chicago Bulls, is to retom the strength and figure of Electra in the major media.

Related News

Which will then be his partner, Dennis Rodman, was in his time a adventure totally electrifying and as reflected in this documentary produced by the chain of sports ESPN.

Thus, in the last hours Carmen Electra I shared on Instagram this hot picture where she can be seen showing off all his fans.